Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - Aston Villa face off with Leicester City in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final with the tie evenly poised after the 1-1 first leg draw at the King Power Stadium.
Frederic Guibert had given the Villains a first half lead before Kelechi Iheanacho came off the substitutes' bench to equalise for the Foxes.
Villa head into the match well rested since they were not in action at the weekend.
On the other hand, Leicester overcame Brentford 1-0 in the FA Cup on Saturday, with Kelechi Iheanacho scoring the only goal of the game.
This is a match that could go either way but with Leicester set to welcome their talisman, Jamie Vardy, into the fold, we are backing the Foxes to secure a narrow victory and advance to the final.
Prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 Leicester City
See more tips below and play responsibly.
EGP (20:30) Wadi Degla v Zamalek -GG
DE2 (22:00) Greuther Furth v St. Pauli -1x
ENC (22:45) Brentford v Nottingham Forest -1
ENC (22:45) Blackburn v QPR –GG
ENC (22:45) Leeds v Millwall -1
ENC (22:45) Luton Town v Derby –GG
CARABAO (22:45) Aston Villa v Leicester –GG
IT1 (22:45) AC Milan v Torino -1
FRC (22:55) Monaco v St. Etienne -1
PT1 (23:00) Porto v Vicente –Over 2.5
