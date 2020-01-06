Monday, January 6, 2020- Arsenal face off with Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium tonight in one of the standout ties in the third round of this season's FA Cup.





No team has won the FA Cup on more occasions than Arsenal having have lifted the famous trophy on 13 occasions with their last success coming in 2017.





The Gunners will enter the match off the back of a morale-boosting 2-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League, while Leeds drew 1-1 with West Bromwich Albion in the Championship on New Year's Day.









With the Premier League title out of Arsenal reach this season and having been knocked out of the Carabao Cup, The FA Cup is the only realistic chance of winning silverware this season and we are backing Arteta’s charges to secure a comfortable win here.





FACUP (22:00) Arsenal v Leeds -1