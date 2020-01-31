Friday, January 31, 2020- Several football matches are lined up tonight the world over which is a great opportunity to make easy money.





Every day, we try to beat the bookies by predicting the outcome of several matches and our tips have over 90% success rate.





We have carefully selected 10 games played today and they have awesome odds.





Go Here>>> See the tips below and play responsibly.





TR1 (20:00) Basaksehir v Gencherbirligi -1





NL1 (22:00) AZ Alkmaar v Waalwijk –Over 2.5





SA1 (22:00) Maritzburg United v Cape Town -1X





NL2 (22:00) Den Bosh v Jong Alkmaar –Over 2.5





PT1 (22:00) Benfica v Belenenses –Over 2.5





Go Here>>> BE1 (22:30) Kortrijk v Standard Liege –GG





DE1 (22:30) Hertha BSC v Schalke –GG





ENC (22:45) Cardiff v Reading -1





FR1 (22:45) Rennes v Nantes -1x





PT1 (23:00) Rio Ave v Famalicao -1x