0 , ,
A+ A-

Friday, January 31, 2020- Several football matches are lined up tonight the world over which is a great opportunity to make easy money.

Every day, we try to beat the bookies by predicting the outcome of several matches and our tips have over 90% success rate.

We have carefully selected 10 games played today and they have awesome odds.

See the tips below and play responsibly. Go Here>>>

TR1 (20:00) Basaksehir v Gencherbirligi -1

NL1 (22:00) AZ Alkmaar v Waalwijk –Over 2.5

SA1 (22:00) Maritzburg United v Cape Town -1X

NL2 (22:00) Den Bosh v Jong Alkmaar –Over 2.5

PT1 (22:00) Benfica v Belenenses –Over 2.5

BE1 (22:30) Kortrijk v Standard Liege –GG Go Here>>>

DE1 (22:30) Hertha BSC v Schalke –GG

ENC (22:45) Cardiff v Reading -1

FR1 (22:45) Rennes v Nantes -1x

PT1 (23:00) Rio Ave v Famalicao -1x

Good Luck. Go Here>>>
Loading...
Share to:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

 
Top