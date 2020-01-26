Sunday, January 26, 2020-

Every day we try to beat the bookies at their own game by predicting the outcome of several football matches played the world over.





Our tips have an over 90% success rate and today we have selected 20 games from which you can make easy money.





See the tips below and play responsibly.





Go Here>>> ES1 (14:00) Atletico v Leganes -1





NL1 (14:15) Vitesse v Emmen –GG





IT1 (14:30) Inter v Cagliari –GG





FA CUP (16:00) Man City v Fulham -1





BE1 (16:30) Cercle Brugge v Anderlecht- GG





NL1 (16:30) Groningen v Ajax –Over 2.5





Go Here>>> FR1 (17:00) Lyon v Toulouse -1





CH1 (18:00) Young Boys v Basel –GG





CH1 (18:00) St.Gallen v Lugano –GG





FA CUP (18:00) Tranmere v Man United –Over 2.5





SCP (18:00) Hearts v Rangers -2





NL1 (18:45) PSV v Twente –Over 2.5





Go Here>>> BE1 (20:00) Kortrijk v Club Brugge -2





DE1 (20:00) B. Leverkusen v Fortuna D -1





FA CUP (20:00) Shrewsbury v Liverpool -2





ES1 (20:30) Real Sociedad v Mallorca -1





Go Here>>> ES2 (22:30) Girona v Oviedo -1





IT1 (22:45) Napoli v Juventus -2





ES1 (23:00) Valladolid v Real Madrid -2





FR1 (23:00) Lille v PSG –GG