Sunday, January 26, 2020- Every day we try to beat the bookies at their own game by predicting the outcome of several football matches played the world over.

Our tips have an over 90% success rate and today we have selected 20 games from which you can make easy money.

See the tips below and play responsibly.

ES1 (14:00) Atletico v Leganes -1 Go Here>>>

NL1 (14:15) Vitesse v Emmen –GG

IT1 (14:30) Inter v Cagliari –GG

FA CUP (16:00) Man City v Fulham -1

BE1 (16:30) Cercle Brugge v Anderlecht- GG

NL1 (16:30) Groningen v Ajax –Over 2.5

FR1 (17:00) Lyon v Toulouse -1 Go Here>>>

CH1 (18:00) Young Boys v Basel –GG

CH1 (18:00) St.Gallen v Lugano –GG

FA CUP (18:00) Tranmere v Man United –Over 2.5

SCP (18:00) Hearts v Rangers -2

NL1 (18:45) PSV v Twente –Over 2.5

BE1 (20:00) Kortrijk v Club Brugge -2 Go Here>>>

DE1 (20:00) B. Leverkusen v Fortuna D -1

FA CUP (20:00) Shrewsbury v Liverpool -2

ES1 (20:30) Real Sociedad v Mallorca -1

ES2 (22:30) Girona v Oviedo -1 Go Here>>>

IT1 (22:45) Napoli v Juventus -2

ES1 (23:00) Valladolid v Real Madrid -2

FR1 (23:00) Lille v PSG –GG

GOOD LUCK. Go Here>>>
