Friday, January 17, 2020 - CCTV footage showing the moment Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, shot a resident DJ at the upmarket B Club in Kilimani has emerged.





Babu, who was dressed in an orange t-shirt and smoking shisha, shot the youthful DJ identified as Dj Evolve, after an argument.





Owino’s people then dragged the victim on the floor like an animal and rushed him to hospital.





The victim was shot in the neck and he is currently fighting for his life.





Detectives arrested the controversial MP on Friday morning and took him to Kilimani Police Station where he is being held up.





The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has announced that the lawmaker will be charged with attempted murder.





Here’s CCTV footage showing Babu Owino shooting B-Club’s resident DJ.