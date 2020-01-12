Monday, January 13, 2020 - The identity of two women who abandoned a bag containing a loaded pistol and 40 rounds of ammunition at Naivas Supermarket in Thika has been revealed by CCTV footage.





The two women are said to have left the bag containing the gun and bullets at the luggage area and never came to collect it.





After one week the Supermarket management decided to open it and they were shocked to find a pistol and several bullets in the bag.









Speaking to the media, Daniel Mukuha, the supermarket’s branch manager said:





“A staff member from the luggage section notified us that there was a bag that had overstayed at the reception, upon checking, we discovered the gun and that is when we notified the authorities.





“Our CCTV shows that two ladies who had covered their faces left the bag here,” Police have hence launched a hunt for the two women.





According to Thika Sub-County Police Commander Beatrice Kiraguri the pistol was reported missing by a licensed firearm holder on December 30, in Kandara, Murang’a County.





She also urged the supermarket staff to be check every luggage carefully before storing to avoid such incidents.





Watch the video showing the moment the two women left bag at the supermarket.



