Sunday, January 26, 2020 -A video of a plus-size lady stealing in a supermarket and stuffing the stolen items in her pot-belly has shocked social media.





The fat woman went around the busy supermarket and picked several items from the stands and after she was done, she secretly stuffed them in her over-sized belly.





She didn’t even bother whether other shoppers were seeing what she was doing.





But it’s was not a lucky day for her after she was caught red handed by a CCTV camera executing the evil mission.





Watch video.







