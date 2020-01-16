Jacaranda Health Limited





Job Title: Clinical Helpdesk Agent

Salary Range: KSHS. 35,000 – 45,000

Background: Jacaranda Health Limited operates a maternity hospital which aims to set a new standard for maternity and childcare in East Africa. We are combining business and clinical innovations to provide affordable maternity and reproductive health services to middle/low-income urban women and their families.

Jacaranda also partners with government facilities to adapt these tools for impact in the public sector.

Our program partnerships with mission and public facilities have grown from 3 facilities in 2015, to 15 facilities serving over 30,000 women and babies. We are now seeking to expand our partnerships with county level governments across Kenya. Please visit www.jacarandahealth.org for more details.

Expectations and responsibilities

The clinical helpdesk agent will report directly to the Senior M&E Coordinator.

Goals

· Provide clients with accurate health information in clear, concise language

· Support timely and effective referrals to health facilities

· Ensure clients have a positive experience when interacting with the Jacaranda Q&A platform

Expectations

· Work in collaboration with the client success and PROMPTS teams to respond to the 500+ questions each day from users via SMS (possibly other channels such as Facebook and Telegram as well) that may need a nursing input

· Ensure sure all questions are responded to within 1 hour (high priority questions) or 4 hours (lower priority questions) during working hours with possibility of overtime and weekends

· Continuously update Q&A database as applicable and alert a supervisor if the messaging platform or FreshDesk stops functioning

· Support when a medical response is needed and elevate as necessary –Seek advanced medical input from other team medical professionals (nurse mentors, ObGyn) when appropriate

· Refer clients to the appropriate partner organization for specific issues (mental health, miscarriage/loss, abuse, etc)

· Follow-up on clients with danger signs via phone and use a referral SOP to connect them to care in a timely and quality manner

· Understand clients’ perspectives and feedback on the services they have received and communicate insights to the Q&A team

· Report regularly to supervisor on message and call metrics, questions contents, answers provided, lessons learnt, successes, challenges, solutions provided and recommendations on how to improve the Q&A.

· Send a weekly report to the supervisor which may include a spreadsheet showing week’s progress

· Send a monthly report latest by 30th/31st on the month’s progress, questions answered, lessons learnt, successes, challenges, solutions provided and recommendations on how to improve the Q&A.

· Train new agents as needed

· Coordinate with other nurses in Jacaranda Health and its programs to make sure clients have positive experiences.

Requirements

· Hold a diploma or degree in nursing from a recognized university/(medical training) college

· Have at least 3 years’ experience working as a nurse with RH training

· Hold an active Nursing license from the local Nursing Council.

○ Basic skills in neonatal/pediatrics nursing an added advantage

· Fluency in written and spoken English and Kiswahili; ability to translate written answers between these two languages

· Typing skills and willingness to improve typing skills

○ Pass an online typing test. If typing skills require improvement, practice typing speed and accuracy using an online typing training system for 30 minutes per day, reporting progress to supervisor on a weekly basis until adequate speed and accuracy has been reached

· Centered on clients and their experience

· Detail-oriented and accurate in responding to queries from clients

· Self-starter: interested in growing skills, giving and receiving feedback, self-aware

· Experience in customer-facing work, such as customer service, customer success, research, sales is an added advantage

· Passion for mothers and children and providing them with health information is a MUST!

To Apply:

Interested candidates should send their application Cover Letters and CVs to jobs@jacarandahealth.org with the subject line Clinical Helpdesk Agent.

Deadline: January 22nd 2020





Job Title: Research Manager

Background: Jacaranda Health is a non-profit organization focused on ensuring that all women and their families have access to affordable, high quality and patient-centered maternal and newborn healthcare. Our maternity hospital serves women peri-urban Nairobi, and has achieved international recognition as a provider of high-quality care.

Jacaranda Health’s non-profit arm, however, partners with government facilities to adapt tools for impact in the public sector. Our program partnerships with mission and public facilities have grown from 3 facilities in 2015, to 150 facilities serving over 100,000 women and babies across 5 counties in 2019.

We currently run two large programs which focus on increasing health-seeking behavior amongst pregnant women/new moms and improving provider knowledge and skills to handle emergency obstetrics, with integrated research and design projects within each.

Our key metrics include:

· Increasing antenatal care attendance, postpartum care-seeking, skilled delivery care, postpartum family planning uptake, exclusive breastfeeding for 6 months, and knowledge of danger signs amongst pregnant women/new mothers

· Decreasing rates of maternal and neonatal mortality through proper management of delivery and immediate postpartum/newborn care, as well as through facility-level quality improvements

Please visit www.jacarandahealth.org for more details.

Job Summary: Jacaranda Health is seeking a Research Manager to oversee high-quality project implementation, management of team resources, and provide leadership on utilization of incoming data. The manager will be a key focal point for program teams, making sure all parties stay up to date on the project, have efficient and quality processes, and have input into design and implementation.

Primary Responsibilities

· Provide coordination and oversight for a 3-year USAID-funded implementation research project, including managing activities in two informal settlements, recording implementation learnings, and liasing with external partners (i.e. county government, USAID, and sub-contractors)

· Manage a randomized control trial testing the effect of SMS on exclusive breastfeeding rates in Kiambu County Study. Oversee external evaluation, data quality, contribute to publications, and create recommendations for next steps

· Actively participate in the leadership team of Jacaranda Health, providing informed opinions for strategic direction, internal culture-building, and operations

· Oversees data collection, analysis (using statistical software), and monitoring for his/her programs, and providing key insights and reports for donors

· Contributes to grant-writing, fundraising, and program expansion

Requirements

· Masters Degree in Public Health (MPH, MSC) or related field

· Minimum of 3 years of experience in project management including supervising teams

· Proficient in computer skills including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Google Drive

· Experience with statistical data analysis in STATA or similar program

· Experience working with the Kenya MOH and/or county governments

· Experience with grant-writing and reporting to international donors/funders

· Demonstrated high level written and verbal communication skills including reports and advice for key internal and external partners.

What would get us excited?

· Fluency in Kiswahili

· Experience working with NGOs implementing health programs

· Data analytics skills and ability to utilize data for decision-making

· Knowledge or experience of mobile health programs

· Experience with research design, analysis, and publishing in academic journals

· Experience working in informal settlements

Contract Period: This position is expected to be a contract of 12 months, based in Nairobi with up to 20% travel

To Apply:

Interested candidates should apply through this link: https://my.hirehive.io/jacaranda-health/jobs/56135/research-manager-nairobi

No hard copies required or accepted.