Wednesday January 29, 2020 - Kenya Airways has said it will not suspend its flights to China following an outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.





On Wednesday, Kenya’s ambassador to China, Sarah Serem, asked the national carrier to suspend its flights to China until the disease is contained.





But KQ's acting Chief Executive officer Allan Kilavuka said that they will not suspend the flights and they are monitoring the situation in Wuhan which is the epicenter of the deadly scourge.

“We are monitoring this on a very regular basis, as frequently as every one hour."



"We will make a decision in collaboration with the Government on when and if when we should suspend the flights,” Kilavuka stated





The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged people across the world to use face masks as protection from catching the deadly virus.





There are two main types of face masks that are being used to do that.



One is a standard surgical mask - the kind worn by surgeons during operations.



These masks are designed to block liquid droplets, and might lower the chance of catching the virus from another person.



