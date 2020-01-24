Friday, January 24, 2020 -Brenda, a 28 yr old lady who is a marketing executive by profession, has been exposed as a notorious online prostitute.





Besides her office job, the plus size lady is making a killing selling nudes and flesh online.





We are in possession of WhatsApp chats of the lady negotiating for sex with a client.





She demanded Ksh 15,000 for sex and sent him mind-blowing nude videos pleasuring herself with sex toys, leaving little to imagination.





Ladies like Brenda look very decent in the office but behind the scenes, they are notorious prostitutes.





With the screenshots evidence , she has nowhere to hide.





Check this out.





























































The Kenyan DAILY POST