Friday January 17, 2020 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has been arrested and is now in police custody.





The Embakasi East legislator was arrested over a shooting incident at a club in Kilimani, Nairobi.





Reports on the shooting incident indicate that one person sustained gunshot injuries, and is in critical condition at the Nairobi Hospital Intensive Care Unit (ICU).





According to reports, Babu Owino is said to have drawn his gun and allegedly shot the man known as DJ Evolve, real name Felix Orinda, who was unarmed on Thursday night.





The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has confirmed the arrest.





"Detectives based at Kilimani have today arrested Hon Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino, Member of Parliament for Embakasi East following a shooting incident at B Club located along Galana Road within Kilimani.”





“The MP is in lawful custody as further investigations continue," DCI tweeted.





More to follow…





The Kenyan DAILY POST



