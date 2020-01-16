0
Position: Bookkeeper
Location: Nairobi, Kenya
Our client is looking to hire a Bookkeeper with accountancy practice experience.
The role involves working on numerous client accounts and provides an exciting progression path to develop your career.
Duties and Responsibilities
·         Processing sales invoices, receipts and payments
·         Bank reconciliations
·         Reconciling all balance sheet accounts
·         Completing VAT returns
·         Checking company bank statements
·         Month end journals
·         Preparation of accounts to trial balance stage
·         Debt request
The successful candidate will be required to have the following demonstrable skills and competencies:
·         Experience using Tally, Quick books Online and Xero is essential
·         5 years minimum book-keeping experience
·         Relevant book-keeping qualifications preferred
·         Competency with Microsoft Excel to intermediate level
·         Ability to multi-task and work to strict deadlines
·         Excellent communication skills
·         Ability to prioritise and manage own workload
·         Strong attention to detail
Competencies
·         Ideally qualified by experience
·         Relevant experience of accounts preparation in a similar role
·         Strong excel skills
·         Professional
·         Strong work ethic
·         Team player
To apply, send your CV to recruit@flexi-personnel.com indicating on the subject Bookkeeper by 27th January 2020.
NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for jobs placement
