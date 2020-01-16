Position:

Bookkeeper





Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Our client is looking to hire a Bookkeeper with accountancy practice experience.

The role involves working on numerous client accounts and provides an exciting progression path to develop your career.

Duties and Responsibilities

· Processing sales invoices, receipts and payments

· Bank reconciliations

· Reconciling all balance sheet accounts

· Completing VAT returns

· Checking company bank statements

· Month end journals

· Preparation of accounts to trial balance stage

· Debt request

The successful candidate will be required to have the following demonstrable skills and competencies:

· Experience using Tally, Quick books Online and Xero is essential

· 5 years minimum book-keeping experience

· Relevant book-keeping qualifications preferred

· Competency with Microsoft Excel to intermediate level

· Ability to multi-task and work to strict deadlines

· Excellent communication skills

· Ability to prioritise and manage own workload

· Strong attention to detail

Competencies

· Ideally qualified by experience

· Relevant experience of accounts preparation in a similar role

· Excellent communication skills

· Strong excel skills

· Professional

· Strong work ethic

· Team player

To apply, send your CV to recruit@flexi-personnel.com indicating on the subject Bookkeeper by 27th January 2020.