Position: Bookkeeper
Location: Nairobi, Kenya
Our client is looking to hire a Bookkeeper with accountancy practice experience.
The role involves working on numerous client accounts and provides an exciting progression path to develop your career.
Duties and Responsibilities
· Processing sales invoices, receipts and payments
· Bank reconciliations
· Reconciling all balance sheet accounts
· Completing VAT returns
· Checking company bank statements
· Month end journals
· Preparation of accounts to trial balance stage
· Debt request
The successful candidate will be required to have the following demonstrable skills and competencies:
· Experience using Tally, Quick books Online and Xero is essential
· 5 years minimum book-keeping experience
· Relevant book-keeping qualifications preferred
· Competency with Microsoft Excel to intermediate level
· Ability to multi-task and work to strict deadlines
· Excellent communication skills
· Ability to prioritise and manage own workload
· Strong attention to detail
Competencies
· Ideally qualified by experience
· Relevant experience of accounts preparation in a similar role
· Excellent communication skills
· Strong excel skills
· Professional
· Strong work ethic
· Team player
To apply, send your CV to recruit@flexi-personnel.com indicating on the subject Bookkeeper by 27th January 2020.
NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for jobs placement
