Monday January 6, 2020 - Renowned human rights crusader, Boniface Mwangi, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to order the withdrawal of Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) from Somalia to protect the nation from incessant attacks by Al Shabaab terrorists.





Commenting on social media on Monday, Mwangi who is also an award winning photographer said that Sunday’s Al Shabaab attack in Manda, has exposed Kenya’s disaster unpreparedness.





Mwangi noted that the withdrawal of Kenyan forces from Somalia will make the country better placed in its fight to protect the borders from any form of invasion at the end of the day.





“Kenya can't enjoy peace because our borders are porous.”





“The needless presence of our soldiers in Somalia lends credence to the oft murmured view that this is purely a business venture by powerful people who are minting millions by putting our boys in harm's way,” Mwangi said.





During the Sunday morning attack at Camp Simba in Lamu, three US servicemen died and two suffered injuries.

No Kenyan was injured.