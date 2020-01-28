Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - Activist Boniface Mwangi has attacked the Judiciary using raunchy photos and described it as a massage parlor for the rich.
According to Mwangi, you only need to buy the Judge to walk free in Kenya despite being guilty.
Mwangi says that justice no longer exists in Kenya because most judges are corrupt and you can easily buy freedom if you have money.
Here are the raunchy photos that he used to attack the Kenyan Judiciary that has come under sharp criticism from the Executive.
