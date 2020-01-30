Thursday, January 30, 2020 - Police have cordoned off the Doctors Park in Parklands following a bomb scare.





The 12 storey building has been evacuated with bomb experts conducting a search after someone left a note claiming that there was a bomb in the building.





“Alert! Nimeweka explosive kwa building tayari,” the note read.





Bomb experts have been dispatched on various floors of the building to deal with the situation.





More to follow.





