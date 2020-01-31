Friday January 31, 2020 - The High Court on Thursday failed to stop the swearing-in of Kiambu Deputy Governor, James Nyoro as the new county chief after the impeachment of his boss Ferdinand Waititu.





Waititu had filed a petition at the court to stop Nyoro’s swearing-in and subsequently taking over as the new boss.





He sought to stop the oath arguing that it would be premature given that his case challenging his impeachment had not been determined.





But the court set February 3, Monday, as the day for the hearing of the matter and allowed Nyoro to be sworn in.





Hours after the motion impeaching Waititu passed, Speaker of the Senate Kenneth Lusaka gazetted the impeachment and removal of office clearing the way for Nyoro’s swearing-in as the third governor of Kiambu County.





High Court Judge John Onyiego who was expected to preside the swearing yesterday did not show up for the occasion.





The Judiciary later released a statement postponing the oath-taking ceremony citing unavoidable reasons.





Nyoro is set to be sworn in today.



