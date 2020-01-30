Thursday January 30, 2020 - Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has been dealt a severe blow in his fight against corruption after he lost an application to cancel bail terms set for Samburu Governor, Moses Lenolkulal, on allegations that he reshuffled his Cabinet despite having an ongoing graft case.





Haji had applied to have Lenolkulal locked up awaiting trial for accessing his office and attending to duties that the court had barred him from.





However, the governor indicated that he had not acted against any orders by the court and that the changes were in line with the law.





Lenolkulal, in his response, argued that he was not suspended from office and a ruling by Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti found that he did not breach any of the bail terms.





"I am advised by my advocates that the question as to whether I can reshuffle the Samburu County Executive Committee and whether the act of reshuffling amounts to the breach of my bail terms, has already been determined by this court in the ruling delivered on May 15, 2019,” remarked Lenolkulal.





