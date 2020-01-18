Saturday January 18, 2020 - Nairobi Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi has rejected the county's Deputy Governor Anne Mwenda who was nominated by Governor Mike Sonko on the grounds that he did not follow the required procedure.





Speaking during an interview, Elachi claimed Governor Sonko did not adhere to regulations that were set by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).





She went ahead to reveal that she had sent the name of the nominee back to the embattled governor who was barred from accessing office over graft charges against him.





“I have sent the name back to him because I did not want to go ahead with the vetting and then be told that we did not follow procedure,” Elachi stated.





Elachi had earlier on written to various offices including that of the Attorney General and IEBC chair in an effort to seek advice regarding the nomination.





She received and acted on advisories from the IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati and Supreme Court.





According to Mr. Chebukati, a nominee for such a position is required to satisfy the qualifications as outlined in the Leadership and Integrity chapter of the Constitution.





"... it logically follows that such nominee must satisfy the Constitutional and statutory qualifications attendant to that office as contained in the Constitution and the Elections Act, 2011,” he noted.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



