Thursday January 23, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has received a major blow after one of his trusted allies dumped him to join President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, ahead of the 2022 General Elections.





According to reports, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga allegedly withdrew his support for the DP's 2022 ambitions to occupy the highest office on the land due to the latter's incessant campaigns for 2022.





This was as a result of Kahiga being dropped from a list of the region's County bosses who met President Uhuru Kenyatta in Mombasa.

The Nyeri Governor disclosed that he regretted supporting the DP who carried on with countrywide meetings despite the President's warning that leaders should not engage in politics.





He further explained that he had thought that Ruto's frequent visits to Central Kenya were with Uhuru's blessings only to realise that the DP acted on his own.





“DP Ruto has been in Nyeri for many times and I have been attending his functions as the County Governor.”





“I have however come to realise that things are totally different from what I initially thought,” he stated.





Kahiga had previously supported the Deputy President and he received him (DP) in Nyeri County when Ruto touched down for the burial of MP Rigathi Gachgua's mother in January 2020.





Mt. Kenya Governors who met Uhuru included Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Kiraitu Murungi(Meru) and Ndiritu Mureithi( Laikipia).



