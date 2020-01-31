Friday, January 31, 2020- January is done and dusted and that means that dreaded day by men called Valentine’s Day is around the corner.





Women around the globe are already looking forward to this day with some dropping hints of the gifts they would like their better halves to get them.





K24 presenter, Betty Kyallo, is among those ladies looking forward to this so-called day of lovers and she has revealed the rare gift she expects from her Somali boyfriend.









The sassy media personality was asked by a fan on Instagram what she expects from her guy and she gave an interesting answer.



“Sisi watu wa Somali guys valentine’s tunataka nini?” the fan by the name Mimo asked.

To which Betty responded:





“Camels mbili tu! Na yuko wengi,”





For those who don’t know, Camels are treasured by the Somali and they don’t come cheap as one camel costs around Ksh60, 000.





Check out the posts below.



