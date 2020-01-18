Saturday January 18, 2020 - ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetangula, will attend the BBI rally in Kakamega.





According to sources, the duo, who was to lead a parallel meeting in Mumias that is sponsored by Deputy President William Ruto, changed their mind after police outlawed the Mumias event.





The Mumias rally was being organized by among others former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale.





On the other hand, Bukhungu rally will be graced by none other than President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.





Khalwale had earlier affirmed the Mumias meeting would go on unopposed, stating that he had mobilised local leaders from Trans Nzoia, Bungoma and Kakamega Counties and Vihiga Counties.





This comes even as DP William Ruto accused the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) of taking over the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process as part of their plan for the 2022 General Elections.



