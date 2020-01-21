Tuesday January 21, 2020 - A vocal Jubilee Party MP has said the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is a plan by President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, to exterminate Deputy President William Ruto from politics for good.





Speaking on Monday, Borabu MP, Ben Momany, said BBI was formed with a view of making constitutional changes that give the President powers to sack his deputy.





“We have agreed to address such emerging issues by handing the President powers to sack his deputy.”





“You cannot openly fight your boss,” Momanyi, who was elected on a Wiper Democratic Movement ticket, said.





But Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, an ally of Ruto, warned that such a proposal was informed by selfish short term political schemes and that it would be fought.





"That would be a terrible decision because that Deputy President's position is not permanently for Ruto.”





“You cannot legislate for one person.”





“Will they change the law again if another person occupies the seat?”





“Let them proceed but I don't think Kenyans will support that and we will fight it as if our lives depend on it," Barasa said.





Currently, the President has no powers to sack his deputy since they were elected on a joint ticket in 2017.



