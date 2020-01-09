Thursday January 9, 2020 - Senate Majority Leader, Kipchumba Murkomen, has once again poured cold water on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) saying it is useless since it cannot save lawyer, Miguna Miguna, who was ejected from an Air France plane moments after boarding on Tuesday.





Miguna, who was deported to Canada in 2018, was coming back home but he was ejected from a Nairobi bound plane on grounds that there was a red alert issued by the Kenyan Government.





In an interview on Wednesday, Miguna said French authorities had been instructed by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government not to allow him board a flight to JKIA or any other African country.

But in a tweet on Thursday, Murkomen who is also the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, questioned the capability of the much hyped BBI power to save 47 million Kenyans if it cannot save a single citizen (Miguna Miguna ) from exercising his right of accessing the country freely.





"Despite the pomp&the razzmatazz that accompanied the launch of BBI in Bomas of Kenya,it’s now clear that BBI itself cannot even save one citizen in the name of @MigunaMiguna neither can it compel the obedience of court orders.If it can’t save one man,how will is save 47M Kenyans?" Murkomen asked.





BBI is an initiative spearheaded by Uhuru and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga.





The Initiative's main aim is to unite Kenyans ahead of 2022 presidential elections.



