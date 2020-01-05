Sunday January 4, 2020 - Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has called for quick implementation of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.





According to Wetangula, the recommendations in the report should be implemented before the Easter Holiday.





Wetangula further raised questions over the extension of the BBI task force by President Uhuru Kenyatta.





"That by Easter, the implementation program of BBI is on course.”





“Whether it is a policy change, whether it is municipal legislation, whether it is national legislation, whether it is a constitutional change or whether it is a referendum.”









“We must set the ball rolling now and not later," Wetangula stated.





The Senator reiterated that failure to implement the report soon will raise questions and doubts among Kenyans on the real objective of the report.





"If you don't do that Mr. President, Kenyans will be tempted to think that the BBI was meant to be a quick fix for a short term.”





“We want BBI to be a long term solution to this country so that whenever we go to an election property is not destroyed, lives are not lost, the economy is not destabilized," he added.





The BBI has received support from a section of leaders from the Western region.





The leaders are planning to hold a mega rally on January 18 in Kakamega in support of the report.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



