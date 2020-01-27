Monday, January 27, 2020 - Former US President Barack Obama has joined the rest of the world in paying tribute to NBA legend, Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning.





Bryant, 41, was killed alongside his 13-year old daughter, Gianna, and 3 others when his helicopter crashed in Calabasas, about 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles





The five time NBA champion, who spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, was heading to his Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks for basketball practice when the helicopter crashed and burst into flames.





Taking to twitter, Obama wrote:





'Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act.





“To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day'.





Meanwhile, Kobe’s former Lakers teammate, Lamar Odom, has penned an emotional tribute to the fallen legend saying that he wishes God would have taken him instead.





Sharing a photo with the late Basketball legend as teammates at Lakers, Lamar wrote:





“These picture are just the tip of the iceberg of our relationship. He taught me so many things in life that were necessary on and off the court. On the court he taught me how to carve out defenses and how to take my time. How to make winning my ultimate goal. Off the court he taught me to sign my own checks lol.





“No way God took my brother this early. I know I been through my own stuff in life with using drugs and not being good to myself. When I went through that Coma situation if God would have came to me and said we would take me and spare Kobe I would have rather that happened. In honor of my brother I’m up at 4am tomorrow to get to the gym! Gigi gone give you buckets!!!! I love you brother”