As a customer-centric financial institution, we strongly believe in providing highly personalized services to deliver that personal touch. To better serve our customers, we are on the lookout for a highly motivated and results-oriented individual who demonstrates initiative, good interpersonal and communications skills. He/she should be highly organized and can drive property sales. To succeed in this role, you ought to be passionate, be attentive to detail creative, and have deep understanding of the market and commercial real estate industry.