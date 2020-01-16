FRAUD ANALYST
As a market leader, we have worked hard to earn our customers’ trust. Gaining and retaining this trust is critically important for our success. We defend our integrity by fighting fraud and leveraging on the results of risk assessments to target our analytics efforts to fine-tune our monitoring systems for continuous improvement and more efficient oversight. As Fraud Analyst within Security Services, you’ll help make this happen. You will work towards ensuring timely analysis, detection and prevention of fraudulent activities whilst maximizing commercial opportunities.
This is a high visibility role which provides you with an opportunity to contribute to the organization’s control environment and exposure to many business areas.
Reporting to Head – Security Services Department, the Fraud Analyst will be responsible for fraud detection, prevention and all ICT related security investigations. In addition the role holder will be responsible for reviewing processes and systems for purposes of strengthening internal controls. This role will work collaboratively with the ICT Security operations, ICT and ICT Risk & Control to handle ICT related security investigations.
Responsibilities
Specifically, the successful jobholder will be required to:
- Conduct
investigations as required by the Head of Security and ensure that timely,
detailed and concise written and verbal reports are given on
detected/reported incidents of fraud in the business.
- Work
collaboratively with the ICT Security Operations, ICT and ICT Risk &
Control to handle all ICT related security investigations.
- Will
be involved in retrieving, analyzing data, network traces, and other
evidences from computers, networks and data storage devices.
- Investigate
intrusion attempts and perform in-depth analysis of exploits as well as
providing network and system intrusion detection expertise to support timely
and effective decision making of when to declare an incident.
- Continuously
and proactively Undertake trend analysis and profile various types of
frauds, highlighting weaknesses noted and make recommendations geared
towards prevention of occurrence and reducing incidences and magnitude of
frauds within the Bank.
- Check
out for trends similar to those of previously confirmed frauds for further
review, analysis and confirmation.
- Pick
out possible fraudulent transactions and confirm their authenticity with the
relevant parties.
- Proactively
Assess fraud risks in the Bank’s products and services with a view to
recommending controls to detect and prevent the same.
- Assess
fraud risk at the organization level, significant SBUs’ and significant
account levels.
- Evaluate
the likelihood and significance of each fraud risk to the Bank and assess
the exposure arising from each of the categories of fraud risk.
- Identify
key fraud risk indicators and formulate MIS that accurately track these
indicators
- Carry
out post incidents analysis to understand the loop holes used to
perpetrate frauds and make appropriate recommendations.
Qualifications
The successful candidate will be required to have the following skills and competencies:
- Possess
a Bachelor’s degree in Business, IT, Computer Science, Mathematics or
related field.
- Poses
relevant Information Security Certification such as CISSP,CEH, CISA /
CISM, ISO/IEC 27001.
- Understanding
of risk and systems security control processes with at least 3 years’
experience in matters security with a strong technical background.
- Knowledge
of common cybersecurity threats and sources of cybersecurity information.
- Good
understanding and knowledge of risk assessment, risk procedures, security
assessment, vulnerability management, penetration testing.
- Demonstrated
ability to evaluate and bring out new ideas of mitigating business risks.
- A
good understanding of the Bank’s organization structure, banking
operations, banking products and customer service.
- Superior
interpersonal skills with ability to work independently and with minimum
supervision
How to Apply
If you are confident that you fit the role and person profile and you are keen to add value to your career then please forward your application letter enclosing a detailed Curriculum Vitae to jobs@co-opbank.co.ke indicating the job reference number FA/SD/2019 by close of business on Friday 17th January, 2020.
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT OFFICER
As a customer-centric financial institution, we strongly believe in providing highly personalized services to deliver that personal touch. To better serve our customers, we are on the lookout for a highly motivated and results-oriented individual who demonstrates initiative, good interpersonal and communications skills. He/she should be highly organized and can drive property sales. To succeed in this role, you ought to be passionate, be attentive to detail creative, and have deep understanding of the market and commercial real estate industry.
Reporting to the Property Hub Manager, the Business Development Officer will be responsible for offering support to the sales teams at the Property Hub by maintaining proper reconciliation records for sales, deposits and commissions earned from sales of properties, while managing content and traffic on the property portal. He/she will also be responsible for sharing data on the property market trends with the sales teams for effective customer service.
ResponsibilitiesThe successful jobholder will be expected to:
- Maintain proper reconciliation records for
properties listed with the Property Hub ensuring end to end office support
through organized and efficient documentation of records and files.
- Manage the Co-operative Bank’s property portal by
reviewing property content uploaded by developers and uploading marketing
content for private treaty properties onto the property portal.
- Track and respond to property and mortgage
enquires originating through the property portal, ensuring prompt feedback
and follow up with customers.
- Assess and benchmark property valuation reports
furnished to the property hub to identify characteristics or factors
affecting value and confirm the actual values returned.
- Serve as the property hub liaison with branches
and business segments, property agents, lawyers, valuers and other
stakeholders.
- Advise property sellers with a realistic valuation
of their property and provide advice on sell ability or fitness of such
investment options.
- Budget for the Property Hub sales and marketing
events like open days, bus tours and mini-expo’s. In addition to obtain
the required approvals originating from the associated expenses.
- Carry out market research on the real estate
market and advice on market conditions, market trends, market prices,
legal requirements and other related property matters.
- Review applications made for the property
reservations, liaising with developers and property owners to advice on
the available units for sale.
- Communicate and negotiate property purchase offers
initiated through the property hub to property sellers for consideration.
- Co-ordinate with the Developers and property
owners to obtain the necessary paper work related to the sale of
properties and other solutions available through the property hub.
- Monitor, collect and reconcile fees and
commissions earned from the sale of properties.
- Carry out monthly reconciliation and tracking of
developers deposits in their respective accounts in the Bank in line with
liabilities campaign.
Qualifications
The successful jobholder will be required to possess the following qualifications: –
- A
Bachelor’s degree in Business related discipline or equivalent from a
recognized university.
- An
advanced degree will be an added advantage.
- Be
registered under the Estate Agents Registration Board and Licensed to
practice by the same body.
- At
least 4 years’ experience in sales and / or relationship management.
- A
good understanding and knowledge of the Kenyan property market.
How to Apply
If you are confident that you fit the role and person profile and you are keen to add value to your career then please forward your application letter enclosing detailed Curriculum Vitae to jobs@co-opbank.co.ke indicating the job reference number BDO/CIBD/2020 by 21st January, 2020.
PROPERTY MARKETING OFFICER
Job Description
Are you looking for an employer who promotes individual excellence and mutual respect in a team-driven culture with a key focus on social empowerment? The Co-operative Bank of Kenya, “The Kingdom Bank” is the place for those looking to new horizons.
We are looking for an experienced professional with good interpersonal skills, highly organized and can drive property sales. To succeed in this role, you ought to be passionate, and have deep understanding of commercial real estate industry and marketing, be attentive to detail, and be a creative, marketing oriented individual with excellent communication skills.
Reporting to the Property Hub Manager, the Property Marketing Officer will be responsible for property sales and mortgage origination. He/she will hold sales and marketing activities, respond to clients queries and ensure compliance to the rules and regulations.
Responsibilities
The successful jobholder will be expected to:
- Promote
marketing and sale of properties and other solutions provided from the
Property Hub through data mining for sales leads, advertising and
providing property information to the targeted customers.
- Hold
sales and marketing activities and listing services to potential buyers by
developing content for sales presentations, the weekly property E-shots
and monthly property listing.
- Develop
and maintain a calendar of property sales and marketing events like open
days and bus tours.
- Gather
customer information to determine customer needs, constantly reviewing
pipeline details to close sales for solutions available through the
Property Hub.
- Provide
assistance to buyers by advising on market conditions, market trends,
market prices, legal requirements, mortgage financing and other property
matters.
- Ensure
a focused, efficient and effective customer service to increase the flow
of business from existing customers and generate more business from new
customers.
- Accompany
interested buyers during visits to properties listed with the Property Hub
advising the clients on the suitability the varied investments.
- Link
the buyers interested in the various financial solutions from the bank to
the appropriate bank business segments for discussion and processing
facilities.
- Collect
the required paperwork from property buyers in relation to purchase of
properties and other solutions available through the Property Hub.
Qualifications
The successful jobholder will be required to possess the following qualifications: –
- A
Bachelor’s degree in Business related discipline or equivalent from a
recognized university.
- An
advanced degree will be an added advantage.
- Be
registered under the Estate Agents Registration Board and Licensed to
practice by the same body.
- At
least 4 years’ experience in sales and / or relationship management
How to Apply
If you are confident that you fit the role and person profile and you are keen to add value to your career then please forward your application letter enclosing detailed Curriculum Vitae to jobs@co-opbank.co.ke indicating the job reference number PMO/CIBD/2020 by 21st January, 2020.
We are an equal opportunity employer
