FRAUD ANALYST

As a market leader, we have worked hard to earn our customers’ trust. Gaining and retaining this trust is critically important for our success. We defend our integrity by fighting fraud and leveraging on the results of risk assessments to target our analytics efforts to fine-tune our monitoring systems for continuous improvement and more efficient oversight. As Fraud Analyst within Security Services, you’ll help make this happen. You will work towards ensuring timely analysis, detection and prevention of fraudulent activities whilst maximizing commercial opportunities.

This is a high visibility role which provides you with an opportunity to contribute to the organization’s control environment and exposure to many business areas.

Reporting to Head – Security Services Department , the Fraud Analyst will be responsible for fraud detection, prevention and all ICT related security investigations. In addition the role holder will be responsible for reviewing processes and systems for purposes of strengthening internal controls. This role will work collaboratively with the ICT Security operations, ICT and ICT Risk & Control to handle ICT related security investigations.

Responsibilities

Specifically, the successful jobholder will be required to:

Conduct investigations as required by the Head of Security and ensure that timely, detailed and concise written and verbal reports are given on detected/reported incidents of fraud in the business.

Work collaboratively with the ICT Security Operations, ICT and ICT Risk & Control to handle all ICT related security investigations.

Will be involved in retrieving, analyzing data, network traces, and other evidences from computers, networks and data storage devices.

Investigate intrusion attempts and perform in-depth analysis of exploits as well as providing network and system intrusion detection expertise to support timely and effective decision making of when to declare an incident.

Continuously and proactively Undertake trend analysis and profile various types of frauds, highlighting weaknesses noted and make recommendations geared towards prevention of occurrence and reducing incidences and magnitude of frauds within the Bank.

Check out for trends similar to those of previously confirmed frauds for further review, analysis and confirmation.

Pick out possible fraudulent transactions and confirm their authenticity with the relevant parties.

Proactively Assess fraud risks in the Bank’s products and services with a view to recommending controls to detect and prevent the same.

Assess fraud risk at the organization level, significant SBUs’ and significant account levels.

Evaluate the likelihood and significance of each fraud risk to the Bank and assess the exposure arising from each of the categories of fraud risk.

Identify key fraud risk indicators and formulate MIS that accurately track these indicators

Carry out post incidents analysis to understand the loop holes used to perpetrate frauds and make appropriate recommendations.

Qualifications

The successful candidate will be required to have the following skills and competencies:

Possess a Bachelor’s degree in Business, IT, Computer Science, Mathematics or related field.

Poses relevant Information Security Certification such as CISSP,CEH, CISA / CISM, ISO/IEC 27001.

Understanding of risk and systems security control processes with at least 3 years’ experience in matters security with a strong technical background.

Knowledge of common cybersecurity threats and sources of cybersecurity information.

Good understanding and knowledge of risk assessment, risk procedures, security assessment, vulnerability management, penetration testing.

Demonstrated ability to evaluate and bring out new ideas of mitigating business risks.

A good understanding of the Bank’s organization structure, banking operations, banking products and customer service.

Superior interpersonal skills with ability to work independently and with minimum supervision

How to Apply

FA/SD/2019 by close of business on Friday 17th January, 2020. If you are confident that you fit the role and person profile and you are keen to add value to your career then please forward your application letter enclosing a detailed Curriculum Vitae to jobs@co-opbank.co.ke indicating the job reference numberby close of business on Friday 17th January, 2020.





BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT OFFICER

As a customer-centric financial institution, we strongly believe in providing highly personalized services to deliver that personal touch. To better serve our customers, we are on the lookout for a highly motivated and results-oriented individual who demonstrates initiative, good interpersonal and communications skills. He/she should be highly organized and can drive property sales. To succeed in this role, you ought to be passionate, be attentive to detail creative, and have deep understanding of the market and commercial real estate industry.

Reporting to the Property Hub Manager, the Business Development Officer will be responsible for offering support to the sales teams at the Property Hub by maintaining proper reconciliation records for sales, deposits and commissions earned from sales of properties, while managing content and traffic on the property portal. He/she will also be responsible for sharing data on the property market trends with the sales teams for effective customer service.

Responsibilities The successful jobholder will be expected to:

Maintain proper reconciliation records for properties listed with the Property Hub ensuring end to end office support through organized and efficient documentation of records and files.

Manage the Co-operative Bank’s property portal by reviewing property content uploaded by developers and uploading marketing content for private treaty properties onto the property portal.

Track and respond to property and mortgage enquires originating through the property portal, ensuring prompt feedback and follow up with customers.

Assess and benchmark property valuation reports furnished to the property hub to identify characteristics or factors affecting value and confirm the actual values returned.

Serve as the property hub liaison with branches and business segments, property agents, lawyers, valuers and other stakeholders.

Advise property sellers with a realistic valuation of their property and provide advice on sell ability or fitness of such investment options.

Budget for the Property Hub sales and marketing events like open days, bus tours and mini-expo’s. In addition to obtain the required approvals originating from the associated expenses.

Carry out market research on the real estate market and advice on market conditions, market trends, market prices, legal requirements and other related property matters.

Review applications made for the property reservations, liaising with developers and property owners to advice on the available units for sale.

Communicate and negotiate property purchase offers initiated through the property hub to property sellers for consideration.

Co-ordinate with the Developers and property owners to obtain the necessary paper work related to the sale of properties and other solutions available through the property hub.

Monitor, collect and reconcile fees and commissions earned from the sale of properties.

Carry out monthly reconciliation and tracking of developers deposits in their respective accounts in the Bank in line with liabilities campaign.

Qualifications

The successful jobholder will be required to possess the following qualifications: –

A Bachelor’s degree in Business related discipline or equivalent from a recognized university.

An advanced degree will be an added advantage.

Be registered under the Estate Agents Registration Board and Licensed to practice by the same body.

At least 4 years’ experience in sales and / or relationship management.

A good understanding and knowledge of the Kenyan property market.

How to Apply

BDO/CIBD/2020 by 21st January, 2020. If you are confident that you fit the role and person profile and you are keen to add value to your career then please forward your application letter enclosing detailed Curriculum Vitae to jobs@co-opbank.co.ke indicating the job reference numberby 21January, 2020.





PROPERTY MARKETING OFFICER

Job Description

Are you looking for an employer who promotes individual excellence and mutual respect in a team-driven culture with a key focus on social empowerment? The Co-operative Bank of Kenya, “The Kingdom Bank” is the place for those looking to new horizons.

We are looking for an experienced professional with good interpersonal skills, highly organized and can drive property sales. To succeed in this role, you ought to be passionate, and have deep understanding of commercial real estate industry and marketing, be attentive to detail, and be a creative, marketing oriented individual with excellent communication skills.

Reporting to the Property Hub Manager, the Property Marketing Officer will be responsible for property sales and mortgage origination. He/she will hold sales and marketing activities, respond to clients queries and ensure compliance to the rules and regulations.

Responsibilities

The successful jobholder will be expected to:

Promote marketing and sale of properties and other solutions provided from the Property Hub through data mining for sales leads, advertising and providing property information to the targeted customers.

Hold sales and marketing activities and listing services to potential buyers by developing content for sales presentations, the weekly property E-shots and monthly property listing.

Develop and maintain a calendar of property sales and marketing events like open days and bus tours.

Gather customer information to determine customer needs, constantly reviewing pipeline details to close sales for solutions available through the Property Hub.

Provide assistance to buyers by advising on market conditions, market trends, market prices, legal requirements, mortgage financing and other property matters.

Ensure a focused, efficient and effective customer service to increase the flow of business from existing customers and generate more business from new customers.

Accompany interested buyers during visits to properties listed with the Property Hub advising the clients on the suitability the varied investments.

Link the buyers interested in the various financial solutions from the bank to the appropriate bank business segments for discussion and processing facilities.

Collect the required paperwork from property buyers in relation to purchase of properties and other solutions available through the Property Hub.

Qualifications

The successful jobholder will be required to possess the following qualifications: –

A Bachelor’s degree in Business related discipline or equivalent from a recognized university.

An advanced degree will be an added advantage.

Be registered under the Estate Agents Registration Board and Licensed to practice by the same body.

At least 4 years’ experience in sales and / or relationship management

How to Apply

PMO/CIBD/2020 by 21st January, 2020. If you are confident that you fit the role and person profile and you are keen to add value to your career then please forward your application letter enclosing detailed Curriculum Vitae to jobs@co-opbank.co.ke indicating the job reference numberby 21January, 2020.