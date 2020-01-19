KCB Bank





Head of Central Operations

Full time

Kenya

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

· Develop plans for the achievement of Operational Excellence standards, Service and cost targets for Central Operations.

· Optimize cost of operations through centralization of all non-customer facing and non-country specific operational processes and develop processes for cost sharing among business units.

· Work closely with business units to ensure seamless services, identify process weakness, issues resolution, and implement appropriate solutions to improve centralized operations.

· Develop standards, productivity measures and Service Level Agreements with business units to drive and monitor performance.

· Develop and implement appropriate control processes to ensure that all elements of Operational risk, e.g. Fraud, Closure of Audit recommendations, are managed effectively across Central Operations.

· Monitor, Report and Review levels of service delivery against agreed SLAs and drive process automation to achieve best in class transaction processing capabilities

· Work with Internal Audit to identify the key risk parameters for consideration during audit planning, in order to ensure the monitoring and resolution, within agreed timeframe, of all audit exceptions.

· Timely provision of accurate Management information for internal and regulatory requirements.

· Compile and review on an ongoing basis performance figures/ statistics and monitor against targets/ budgets.

· Provide leadership, Coach and Develop a high performing team.

EXPERIENCE & EXPERTISE:

· Bachelor’s degree in Business related field.

· Master’s degree in a relevant field.

· Thorough understanding of Banking Law and Central Bank guidelines

· Any relevant professional qualification will be an added advantage.

· Minimum 10 years’ experience in Banking, 6 years of which should be in a Senior Management position within Banking Operations.

· Sound understanding of ALL the Bank’s operations and processes and excellent knowledge of Bank policies and procedures.

· Experience in driving process, service and operational transformation.

· Excellent people management skills with ability to attract, retain and motivate people

· Experience in the service management of business operations, including process design, change management, measurement and improvements.

· Experience in developing and evolving an organisation that interfaces with employees, vendors, functional business owners and technology.

· Must have awareness of current business trend, risks, challenges and opportunities.

· Excellent customer focus and orientation





Head, Enterprise Architecture & Governance

Full time

Kenya

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Innovation

· Evaluate new technologies and provide recommendations for investment.

· Assess the organizational impact of new technologies.

· Capture and share best practices among the IT community.

· Create, prioritize, communicate, manage, and execute innovation roadmaps, project plans, and commitments.

· Design, innovate and build solutions that enable the latest technologies.

· Set an ambitious and challenging 5-year business innovation and architecture strategy and roadmap.

· Lead market analysis and innovation, driving the team to generate new ideas and business streams to grow the business, improve safety and ensure reliability of our services.

Architecture Leadership

· Establish trusted team procedures and services, which include consulting on methods and tools, project delivery, standards and methods development, and governance.

· Lead the implementation of business capability, reference, and target architectures to guide the development and implementation of technical solutions.

· Guide the creation of, and alignment to, 3-5 years strategic technology roadmaps while promoting common solutions and minimize technology proliferation.

· Establish architecture standards to drive simplification and commonality across the bank businesses while maintaining the flexibility necessary for each of the businesses.

· Drive standards and platforms through influence. Guide solution architects which reside in the team.

· Develop best practice Policy, Standards and Procedures that safeguard the Enterprise IT investment and assets.

· Lead implementation and enforcement of Agile oriented, Change and Quality Assurance framework.

· Work with and through partners. Ensure high levels of performance, excellent communication and delivery.

EXPERIENCE & EXPERTISE:

· Bachelor’s Degree in a Business related or IT field from an institution recognized by Commission for University Education.

· Proficiency in TOGAF and BIAN framework.

· Knowledge of emerging Technology concepts and disruptive trends.

· Master degree is an added advantage.

· At least 10 years’ experience, 6 years of which should be in a senior management position within IT.

· Understanding of Exponential technologies; Big Data analytics, AI, Machine Learning, Robotics and Fintech evolution.

· Expert knowledge of business process modelling.

· Implementing / managing a process framework and governance on enterprise level.

· Knowledge of WAN & LAN design and implementation.

· Knowledge of Network Security Implementation & Design.

· Knowledge and application of the organizations products, services and policy.

· Knowledge of legal requirements and IT Governance, Policies / Standards and Procedures.





Head of Technology Infrastructure

Full time

Kenya

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

· Provide highly available secure I.T infrastructure in order to optimize technologies.

· To provide leadership to Technology Infrastructure team in terms of motivation, mentoring, talent growth in order to support business in customer service.

· Responsible for Server, Network and Communication infrastructure across the Enterprise.

· Develop strategy to meet business service delivery goals through technology.

· Planning, designing, implementation and management of information technology infrastructure to support service delivery throughout business outlets within approved budget.

· Implement best practice Policy, Standards and Procedures as part of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) Governance and Management Framework and ensure compliance.

· Develop partnership with service providers to reduce Total Cost of Ownership.

· Periodic review of available and new technologies in line with best industry practice to support business growth.

· Planning, implementation and management of value added services, e.g. voice, data, channels, software and hardware.

· Enforce adherence to Technology Governance and Management Framework.

EXPERIENCE & EXPERTISE

· Bachelor’s Degree in IT, Computer Science or related field from an institution recognized by Commission for University Education.

· Professional Qualifications in I.T Infrastructure Governance is required.

· Possession of a postgraduate degree will be an added advantage.

· At least 10 years’ experience, 6 years of which should be in a senior management position within IT.

· Leadership and Coaching skills.

· Demonstrate excellent Planning and organizing skills.

· Excellent communication skills.

· Proven Track record in delivering results.

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

NB: In the event that you are successful, we will require that you provide us with the following documents:

· National I.D.

· KRA Pin Card

· Birth Certificate of self

· Passport Photo (White Background)

· NSSF Card

· NHIF Card

· Certificate of Good Conduct (less than 5 Months old)

· Academic and Professional certificates, including official transcripts