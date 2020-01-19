KCB Bank
Head of Central Operations
Full time
Kenya
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
· Develop plans for the achievement of Operational Excellence standards, Service and cost targets for Central Operations.
· Optimize cost of operations through centralization of all non-customer facing and non-country specific operational processes and develop processes for cost sharing among business units.
· Work closely with business units to ensure seamless services, identify process weakness, issues resolution, and implement appropriate solutions to improve centralized operations.
· Develop standards, productivity measures and Service Level Agreements with business units to drive and monitor performance.
· Develop and implement appropriate control processes to ensure that all elements of Operational risk, e.g. Fraud, Closure of Audit recommendations, are managed effectively across Central Operations.
· Monitor, Report and Review levels of service delivery against agreed SLAs and drive process automation to achieve best in class transaction processing capabilities
· Work with Internal Audit to identify the key risk parameters for consideration during audit planning, in order to ensure the monitoring and resolution, within agreed timeframe, of all audit exceptions.
· Timely provision of accurate Management information for internal and regulatory requirements.
· Compile and review on an ongoing basis performance figures/ statistics and monitor against targets/ budgets.
· Provide leadership, Coach and Develop a high performing team.
EXPERIENCE & EXPERTISE:
· Bachelor’s degree in Business related field.
· Master’s degree in a relevant field.
· Thorough understanding of Banking Law and Central Bank guidelines
· Any relevant professional qualification will be an added advantage.
· Minimum 10 years’ experience in Banking, 6 years of which should be in a Senior Management position within Banking Operations.
· Sound understanding of ALL the Bank’s operations and processes and excellent knowledge of Bank policies and procedures.
· Experience in driving process, service and operational transformation.
· Excellent people management skills with ability to attract, retain and motivate people
· Experience in the service management of business operations, including process design, change management, measurement and improvements.
· Experience in developing and evolving an organisation that interfaces with employees, vendors, functional business owners and technology.
· Must have awareness of current business trend, risks, challenges and opportunities.
· Excellent customer focus and orientation
Head, Enterprise Architecture & Governance
Full time
Kenya
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
Innovation
· Evaluate new technologies and provide recommendations for investment.
· Assess the organizational impact of new technologies.
· Capture and share best practices among the IT community.
· Create, prioritize, communicate, manage, and execute innovation roadmaps, project plans, and commitments.
· Design, innovate and build solutions that enable the latest technologies.
· Set an ambitious and challenging 5-year business innovation and architecture strategy and roadmap.
· Lead market analysis and innovation, driving the team to generate new ideas and business streams to grow the business, improve safety and ensure reliability of our services.
Architecture Leadership
· Establish trusted team procedures and services, which include consulting on methods and tools, project delivery, standards and methods development, and governance.
· Lead the implementation of business capability, reference, and target architectures to guide the development and implementation of technical solutions.
· Guide the creation of, and alignment to, 3-5 years strategic technology roadmaps while promoting common solutions and minimize technology proliferation.
· Establish architecture standards to drive simplification and commonality across the bank businesses while maintaining the flexibility necessary for each of the businesses.
· Drive standards and platforms through influence. Guide solution architects which reside in the team.
· Develop best practice Policy, Standards and Procedures that safeguard the Enterprise IT investment and assets.
· Lead implementation and enforcement of Agile oriented, Change and Quality Assurance framework.
· Work with and through partners. Ensure high levels of performance, excellent communication and delivery.
EXPERIENCE & EXPERTISE:
· Bachelor’s Degree in a Business related or IT field from an institution recognized by Commission for University Education.
· Proficiency in TOGAF and BIAN framework.
· Knowledge of emerging Technology concepts and disruptive trends.
· Master degree is an added advantage.
· At least 10 years’ experience, 6 years of which should be in a senior management position within IT.
· Understanding of Exponential technologies; Big Data analytics, AI, Machine Learning, Robotics and Fintech evolution.
· Expert knowledge of business process modelling.
· Implementing / managing a process framework and governance on enterprise level.
· Knowledge of WAN & LAN design and implementation.
· Knowledge of Network Security Implementation & Design.
· Knowledge and application of the organizations products, services and policy.
· Knowledge of legal requirements and IT Governance, Policies / Standards and Procedures.
Head of Technology Infrastructure
Full time
Kenya
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
· Provide highly available secure I.T infrastructure in order to optimize technologies.
· To provide leadership to Technology Infrastructure team in terms of motivation, mentoring, talent growth in order to support business in customer service.
· Responsible for Server, Network and Communication infrastructure across the Enterprise.
· Develop strategy to meet business service delivery goals through technology.
· Planning, designing, implementation and management of information technology infrastructure to support service delivery throughout business outlets within approved budget.
· Implement best practice Policy, Standards and Procedures as part of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) Governance and Management Framework and ensure compliance.
· Develop partnership with service providers to reduce Total Cost of Ownership.
· Periodic review of available and new technologies in line with best industry practice to support business growth.
· Planning, implementation and management of value added services, e.g. voice, data, channels, software and hardware.
· Enforce adherence to Technology Governance and Management Framework.
EXPERIENCE & EXPERTISE
· Bachelor’s Degree in IT, Computer Science or related field from an institution recognized by Commission for University Education.
· Professional Qualifications in I.T Infrastructure Governance is required.
· Possession of a postgraduate degree will be an added advantage.
· At least 10 years’ experience, 6 years of which should be in a senior management position within IT.
· Leadership and Coaching skills.
· Demonstrate excellent Planning and organizing skills.
· Excellent communication skills.
· Proven Track record in delivering results.
Only short listed candidates will be contacted.
NB: In the event that you are successful, we will require that you provide us with the following documents:
· National I.D.
· KRA Pin Card
· Birth Certificate of self
· Passport Photo (White Background)
· NSSF Card
· NHIF Card
· Certificate of Good Conduct (less than 5 Months old)
· Academic and Professional certificates, including official transcripts
Deadline: Jan 24, 2020
