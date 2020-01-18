Saturday, January 18, 2020 -Chaos erupted in Majengo, Nairobi when the residents took to the streets to protest after a police officer shot dead a young man during a confrontation.





The middle aged man was shot by a rogue cop when he questioned him why he was forcefully arresting another young man and when he told him to follow the law, he cocked his gun and killed him in broad-daylight.





More deaths were reported after police used live bullets to disperse the residents, who marched in the streets to protest against the brutality meted on the young innocent man and brought business to a standstill in the nearby Gikomba and Kamukunji markets.





The Kenyan DAILY POST has learnt that police shot dead 4 people during the protests.





A secret camera filmed rogue police officers hiding the body of a young man they shot dead during the protests.





They dragged the body of the victim and put it in police van before the public noticed the extra-judicial killing that they had just carried out.





Watch video.







