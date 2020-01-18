Saturday January 18, 2020- Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, is still in police custody following Friday’s shoot out at B Club, Nairobi where the MP is alleged to have shot club's resident DJ identified as DJ Evolve.





According to his lawyer, Cliff Ombeta, the MP who was initially held in Kilimani Police Station was transferred to Gigiri Police Station.





“He (Babu Owino) was transferred to the Gigiri Police Station to avoid the kind of traffic that was here yesterday….people insisting that they want to talk to him…his supporters and everybody because at that point they were interfering with investigations,” Ombeta said.





Ombeta also revealed that police officers searched Babu Owino’s home in what he believes was an operation to recover ammunition.





The lawyer said Owino may be taken to court on Monday but the charges depend on the condition of the victim.





Ombeta further noted that there has been no indication of what the charges might be and he cannot speculate.





He added that if police intends to hold the MP for a longer period, they will have to go to court and ask for more time.





Babu Owino is alleged to have shot DJ Evolve at B Club in Kilimani at 7am on Friday.



