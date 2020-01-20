Monday January 20, 2020 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino’s lawyer, Cliff Ombeta, has poked holes on the alleged CCTV footage showing his client shooting B Club’s resident DJ Evolve on Friday morning.





Addressing the press at Milimani Law Courts on Monday, Ombeta claimed that the CCTV footage was edited and urged the prosecution not to use it against the MP.





Ombeta explained that the 18-second video should not be used to conclude the MP's conduct at the club.





"The clip also allegedly shows what transpired in the club, you can see it's just a few seconds.”





“Babu had been in that club for much longer.”





“Babu had been in the club for a better part of the night.”





"We need the DCIO and any other investigating team that's proceeding with this matter to take the clip in its entirety so that we do not only pick an issue that we can see and forget part of it that could have been building up to that particular moment.”





“An edited clip should not be a conclusion to this particular case," he said.





Meanwhile, Babu Owino pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against him which include attempted murder, which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.





Justice Francis Andayi ordered that Babu be detained for seven days with the case being mentioned on Monday next week.



