Friday January 17, 2020 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has confirmed that youthful Embakasi MP, Babu Owino, will be charged with attempted murder.





The DCI stated that the MP will be taken to court after processing to face the attempted murder charge.





"We will charge him with attempted murder.”





“It is apparent that he wanted to kill the man," Kinoti stated in a statement on Friday.

This comes even as Babu Owino explained his shooting of a DJ at a Nairobi Club, saying it was self defence.





According to the MP, the DJ attempted to assassinate him with the help of a crowd in the club.





"I was surrounded by a large group of aggressive individuals."



"In the melee, there was an exchange of gunfire," an excerpt from his post reads.





Babu Owino has been facing threats from his political enemies.



