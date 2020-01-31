Friday January 31, 2020 - A Nairobi Court has declined a request to stop the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, from making public comments on MP, Babu Owino’s attempted murder case.





Senior principal Magistrate, Kennedy Cheruiyot, however, certified the application as urgent and directed Babu to serve the DPP with the suit papers.





Inter-parties hearing will be on February 6th.





In the application filed before the court on Thursday, Babu through his lawyer, Cliff Ombeta, claimed that Haji has become an inciter of the public in total disregard to his rights.





“The first respondent’s (Haji) action amounts to public persecution of the applicant instead of the constitutional mandate of prosecution,” Owino said.





The lawmaker was charged on January 20th with the attempted murder of Felix Odhiambo alias DJ Evolve at B Club on January 17th.





He was also charged with behaving in a disorderly manner while carrying a firearm.





Court documents say that the MP fired one round of ammunition with the intention to kill the DJ.





The MP is out on a Sh 10 million cash bail.



