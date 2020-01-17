Friday, January 17, 2020 – The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, has explained the steps his detectives will take following a shooting incident at a popular club in Kilimani, Nairobi.





During the shootout, Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, drew his pistol and opened fire at the DJ identified as Felix Orinda, after a heated exchange.





“He drew his pistol and shot the DJ in the neck.”





“The victim was rushed to Nairobi Hospital in serious condition by the management of the club,” said a preliminary police report that was collected from the B-club which was the crime scene.





Following the MP’s arrest, Kinoti said that he will be charged with attempted murder and dismissed the MP's defense that he acted in self-defense.





“We will charge him with attempted murder.”





“It is apparent that he wanted to kill the man,” Kinoti said.



