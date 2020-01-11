Saturday January 11,2020

-Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has said he will shave Kandara MP, Alice Wahome’s hair if she continues abusing President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga.





In a statement of Twitter, Owino promised that he and ‘other people’ would shave the Kandara MP’s hair if she did not tone down.





Owino’s statement came a week after Wahome sensationally accused President Kenyatta of scheming to extend his power beyond 2022.





According to her,Raila Odinga is Uhuru’s new ‘political mercenary for hire’ and the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) report is the special-purpose vehicle leading to the route of ‘self-succession.





But Owino dismissed the MP's remarks and said he will save the MP’s hair if she keeps abusing Uhuru and Raila.





“Alice Wahome must respect Baba and President Uhuru or we will shave every part of her body that has hair.This is not a threat it’s a promise,” Owino wrote on Twitter.



