Monday January 20, 2020 - Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, has issued new warnings concerning the provision of security for VIPs in the country.





In a statement to Kenyans on Monday, Matiangi through the National Police Service (NPS) issued new warnings concerning the provision of security for VIPs in the country.





“To avoid compromising and demeaning the very essence of which the police are mandated, the National Police Service shall not provide security detail to VIPs who are involved in or suspected to be involved in crime until they are cleared by the courts," part of the statement reads.





Apart from having their security withdrawn, the NPS indicated that they will have their firearm licenses canceled and their weapons withdrawn.





This is a big blow to Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, who has been remanded for seven days over an attempted murder charge.





The ODM MP was arrested on Friday after he shot B Club resident DJ Evolve.





Others in the line of fire include Moses Kuria, Mike Sonko, Ferdinand Waititu and many more