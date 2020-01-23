Thursday January 23, 2020 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has failed to appear in court today in a case in which he is charged with two counts of subversion and uttering abusive words against President Uhuru Kenyatta.





The prosecution explained that they were unable to produce Babu in court because he was feeling unwell in remand at Industrial Area Prison.





His lawyer told the court that Babu was unwell and had been suffering from chest pains.





Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot ordered that Babu accesses treatment at the Industrial Area Prison where he is being held awaiting a ruling on his bail application in a different case where he is charged with attempted murder following the shooting of Felix Orinda alias DJ Evolve at B Club, Nairobi, on Friday, January 17th.





Cheruiyot further directed that the case be mentioned on Monday, February 3.





Babu's charge sheet alleges that at a rally in Kawangware on September 24th, 2017, he uttered words aimed at creating disaffection against the Presidency.





The lawmaker faces additional charges of incitement to violence and uttering words calculated to lead to disobedience of lawful authority.



