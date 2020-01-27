Monday January 27, 2020 - Popular city deejay Felix Orinda popularly known as DJ Evolve, has spoken out about the shooting incident involving Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, that landed him in the critical care unit of the Nairobi Hospital.





As part of a formal report seeking to compel Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi to deny the lawmaker bail presented on Monday, January 27th, the entertainer disclosed that he was still in shock about what happened to him.





The victim, who was shot in the neck, further disclosed that the incident had traumatised him and left him scared about his future.





"I am tired, I am in pain and am traumatised.”





“I don’t want to talk and I cannot fathom anything.”





“I have not slept for days because I am scared for my life and future,” stated Evolve.





At the same time, his family argued that Babu Owino should not be set free because he poses a security threat to the family as well as the ailing DJ.





"Owino wields a lot of power and may use the same to subvert justice.”





“Their plea to the court is that if the same is granted, other protective measures should be instituted to ensure the security of the victim, family and also to safeguard against witness interference,” read a section of the report.





The family also stated that the victim, who is nursing a neck injury after the shooting at the Critical Care Unit at Nairobi Hospital, could not move his hands or legs.





Owino was charged with two counts - attempt to commit murder and possession of a gun while drunk and disorderly.





He requested that he be released on bond noting that he had two young children and a wife at home.



