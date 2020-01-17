Friday, January 17, 2020 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has blamed his political rivals over a shooting incident in a pub in Kilimani, Nairobi, where a popular DJ was shot using the MP’s gun.





The MP, who is already in police custody, said that his political rivals are behind the incident and said that he had recorded a statement over threats of his life.





“A few weeks ago, I made a public statement regarding threats that I had been receiving against my life.”





“At the turn of the year, I reported an attempted assassination at the Parliament Police Station under OB number OB21/17/11/2019 at 17:28hrs,” Babu Owino said in a statement.





The ODM elected MP further said that he has been living under the weight of intimidation and threats by my political opponents.





“Yesterday was the culmination of these efforts by my enemies.”





“While enjoying the company of my friends at a popular Nairobi restaurant, I was surrounded by a large group of aggressive individuals.”





“In the melee, there was an exchange of gunfire,” he stated.





DCI detectives said that the MP will be charged with attempted murder because he used his pistol to shoot the DJ.



