Monday January 6, 2019 – The Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) has arrested three men who tried to force their way into a British military camp in Nanyuki on Monday morning.





The three men believed to be Al Shabaab insurgents or apologists were arrested hours after Al Shabaab Islamists stormed a US-Kenyan military base in the coastal Lamu region, near the border with Somalia, killing three Americans.





ATPU, in a statement to Kenyans, said officers “managed to arrest three terrorist suspects who had earlier in the day tried to force their way into British Army Camp but in vain.”

Rift Valley Police boss, Marcus Ochola, said the trio were not armed.





“The three suspects are being interrogated to establish their motive,” he said.





Kenyan police are on high alert around the country after Somalia’s Al Shabaab stormed Camp Simba in Lamu, destroying aircrafts and killing three American citizens in their first strike on a hard target in Kenya.





No Kenyans were injured during the Sunday morning attack.



