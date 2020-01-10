Friday, January 10, 2019- The Atheists community in Kenya has urged Maryaprude, the wife of Citizen TV presenter, Willis Raburu, to join them after she appeared to denounce God following the loss of her unborn child.





According to Atheists in Kenya (AIK) chairman, Harrison Mumia, Raburu’s wife should join them now that she’s realised God ‘does not exist’





This is after Maryaprude, who is clearly devastated after losing her unborn child, took to social media to question God for “leaving her in her time of need”.









She stated that she always trusted in God but He didn’t prove himself.





“Everyone is so quick to tell me about God. What they don’t know is that every way I knew Him, He was tested and He didn’t prove Himself,” Marya wrote.





“So, as they say, you should know God for yourself, I now can say, I don’t know Him. And I don’t think I want to know him coz He left me when I needed him the most.”





The Atheists community have taken advantage of her situation to officially invite her to join them via twitter.





“It’s time for Willy Raburu’s wife to join our Society! She has finally realized that God doesn’t exist!” posted Atheist in Kenya Society.



