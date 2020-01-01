Wednesday January 1, 2020 - Nominated MP David Ole Sankok has listed what he claims is the source of Deputy President William Ruto's massive wealth.





This follows repeated questions from several quarters among the ODM leader Raila Odinga over how the DP makes his money that he generously dishes out in his numerous visits across the country.





In a Facebook post, Sankok said Ruto has invested in different sectors among them avocado farming, hotel business, insurance, salary as the DP and shares in the media.





"He export avocado's fetching him billions.”









“He gets millions from his hotels.”





“He gets millions from his insurance firm.”





“He gets millions as the salary of DP.”





“He gets millions from his shares of media.”





“His wife sells 3 million eggs daily.”





“His farming business and estates give him millions," he posted.





The MP further noted that he is not impressed with the remarks of Raila that Ruto should step aside to pave way for investigation over his involvement in graft.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



