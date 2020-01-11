Sunday January 12, 2020 - Kandara MP Alice Wahome finally replied to Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, who earlier threatened to shave her if she continued to attack President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.





Through her Twitter, Wahome cleverly responded to Babu, indicating that he had become notorious with insulting leaders.





“Babu Owino, it was not enough to insult Uhuru Kenyatta, Mama Ngina, Alice Wahome and now Esther Passaris.





“You are unworthy of my response. Esther Passari is an honourable member. What are you?” wrote Wahome.





"Alice Wahome must respect Baba and President Uhuru or we will shave every part of her body that has hair. This is not a threat it’s a promise," Babu had threatened.





Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris tried to intervene, terming Babu as a young MP who lacked respect for women leaders.





Through Twitter, she expressed disappointment at Babu’s sentiments, stating that his threats amounted to defilement.





"Babu respect women. You can only shave your wife not a fellow legislator, or any other woman without their explicit consent.





"Any action to the contrary will be an act of defilement," wrote Passaris.





The Kenyan DAILY POST







