Monday, January 20, 2020 - City socialite, Huddah Monroe, has opened up on her past and revealed how she started hawking her flesh to the highest bidder at 21 years of age.





The sexy lass, who is among the pioneers of the socialite craze - which is a fancy name for high end prostitutes, in Kenya, has confessed that she used to be a sex addict.





Huddah, who is approaching 30, states that she is now ready to settle down after starting a lucrative cosmetic business from the money she made from selling the ‘goldmine’ between her legs.





Taking to Instagram, Huddah wrote: “There is a time at 21, I was a one night stand addict. I never slept with a nigga twice!





“Never exchange numbers and if you see me in public pass me like we never met or I will embarrass you... Oh good old days.





“I’m almost 30 now! So many things disgust me now!”





“I know my husband is watching this.





“The Best woman to marry is Me! Madam Alhuda.





“Let me blow my own trumpet! I have seen it all. I’m ready to be the mother of your 5 Kids,”





She went on to state that she has learned to value a man for who he is and not what is between his legs after sampling countless men from different cultures and nationalities.





“All these old women with young boys. I blame their youth days, they did not enjoy life!





" I dated a Chinese, Indian, (He used to drive a Maruti) Senegalese, Nigerians, KENYANS.





“At age 21 I was trying male species. Taking my pussy on tour. Now nothing really surprises me! I see a man for who he really is.





“Not that thing between his legs. I have seen it all. Perfect Wife” she asserted.



