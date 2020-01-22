Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - A woman trailed her husband and busted him having dinner with his side-dish in a posh restaurant.





The woman snooped through her husband’s social media accounts and found steamy messages between her husband and the side-chick.





She then set a trap for them after learning that they had planned for a dinner date.





She stormed the restaurant breathing fire and busted her husband busy entertaining his side-chick.





In a video shared online, the woman is heard questioning her husband why he left their sick baby at home and went to entertain another woman.





The cheating husband is heard begging his wife not to film but she went ahead and filmed the video, which she later posted online.





Watch the dramatic video.