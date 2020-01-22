Wednesday, January 22, 2020 -A secret location where men go to have sex with cheap prostitutes in Mombasa has been discovered.





Instead of booking a lodging, they go to a bush where they engage in marathon sex with the sex workers.





A video shared online shows used condoms scattered all over, an indication that the bush that has been christened "Kichinjio"(slaughter house) is very busy.





Human beings have turned into animals these days.





Watch the video.







