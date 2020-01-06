Monday, January 6, 2020 -This idiot has become the fourth person to risk his life by hanging on a helicopter as it took off in Kenya.





Despite the highly publicized cases of Saleh Wanjala alias Bungoma James Bond, Julius Mwithalie aka Meru James Bond and some guy from Ukambani, it seems Kenyans never learn.





The stupid guy held onto the chopper’s landing skis, as it prepared to take off while begging for handouts.



Fortunately, he fell off a few seconds later not far off the ground but he must have sustained serious injuries.





It’s not clear where the incident happened but we understand this chopper, a Bell 206B-3 Jet Ranger III. 5Y-MMW, is owned by former Mathira MP Ephraim Maina.





Watch the video below.



