Sunday January 5, 2020- Al Shabaab terrorists on Sunday morning raided a military base in Lamu County where they destroyed two light aircraft and two US army helicopters.





The insurgents from Harakat Al –Shabaab Al Mujahideen Martyrdom Brigade used hand grenades and AK 47s to try to take control of the army base but were repulsed by joint US and Kenya Special Forces.





Department of Defense(DOD) spokesman Colonel, Paul Njuguna, said the Kenya and US Special forces killed 4 terrorists and many were injured.





Njuguna said the terrorists tried to take control of Manda airstrip but they were decimated in a matter of minutes.





“Arising from the unsuccessful breach, a fire broke out affecting some of the fuel tanks located at the airstrip,” Njuguna said, adding, “The fire has been put under control and standard security procedures are now on-going.”





Al Shaabab claimed responsibility of the attack and said they attacked the airbase because it is being used by United States to attack Muslims in the Middle East and in Somalia.





The Kenyan DAILY POST