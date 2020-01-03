Friday January 3, 2020-

Garisa Women Representative, Anab Subow, has supported Kandara MP, Alice Wahome‘s sentiments that President Uhuru Kenyatta wants to cling into power in 2022 using Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





On Thursday, Wahome, who was addressing a press conference in Malindi said BBI is a plot by Uhuru and ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga of clinging to power in 2022.





Reacting to the remarks, Subow said Wahome said what many Kenyans will never dare speak in loud voices.





Subow noted that Wahome spoke the bitter truth on the problems facing the country and the political hypocrisy.





“Hon Alice Wahome said what most Kenyans say in whispers, low tones or even in silence. She spoke the truth," Subow tweeted.





Recently, Uhuru dismissed claims by Wahome that he had turned Kenya into a police state, adding that the government was keen to promote Human Rights and freedoms of speech.



