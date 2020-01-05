Sunday January 5, 2020-

Kandara MP, Alice Wahome, has dismissed reports that she was paid by Deputy President William Ruto to attack President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Speaking on Saturday, Wahome , who is a lawyer by professional, said she has not received any money from the DP, noting she has not been in contact with him since the year began.





“I have not been paid. I have not seen or talked to Ruto since the year started. All those are lies,” she said.





The second-time legislator, who was once a fierce defender of Uhuru, has lately turned against her Jubilee party leader, accusing him of mismanagement of the economy and fighting democracy.





“The biggest existential threat to Kenya’s declining economy, democracy and freedom of speech is President Uhuru Kenyatta,” Wahome said on Thursday during a function in Malindi.





Some busy bodies from Central Kenya have been claiming that Wahome was paid by Dr William Ruto to attack President Kenyatta.



