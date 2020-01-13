Monday January 13, 2020 - Three people were on Monday shot dead in a suspected terrorist attack in Garissa County.





The early morning attack saw suspected Al-Shabaab militants storm Kamuthe Resource Center before opening fire.





All three killed were non-local teachers at the institution.





Kamuthe Resource Centre is an educational institution located in Fafi Sub-County in Garissa.









According to police, the terrorists began the attack at Kamuthe Police Post at 2:00 AM in the morning.





They torched sections of the police post and were unsuccessful in trying to bring down a communications mast located nearby.





Officers from Bura East Police Station responded to reports of the attack despite there being fears of IEDs planted on the road.





“The militants set the police camp on fire and further tried to bring down the communication mast located about three hundred (300) metres away,” the police report read in part.





The heinous attack comes barely a week after Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on a military base at Manda Bay, Lamu County.





The attack on the base shared by the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) and the US Army left three US service-members dead.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



